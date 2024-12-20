Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even though College GameDay has only one game to cover on Friday when they kick off the newly expanded 12-team playoff in South Bend, they aren’t taking a pass on inviting in a guest picker with comedian Shane Gillis joining the fun.

College GameDay is pulling an ultra-rare doubleheader this weekend with the first ever College Football Playoff quarterfinal games visiting campus sites. On Friday afternoon, ESPN will air a special edition of the college football studio show in the lead-up to the first quarterfinal between Notre Dame and Indiana from South Bend. Then on Saturday morning, they will be in their traditional timeslot from Columbus before the primetime CFP game between Tennessee and Ohio State.

And in landing Shane Gillis, who is one of the most popular comedians on the scene at the present moment for Friday’s Notre Dame-Indiana show, ESPN continues to show they are going all out to make the weekend truly special. When the games start, both Notre Dame-Indiana and Ohio State-Tennessee will be getting the megacast treatment too.

This is going to be fun 🤩 Can’t wait to have @Shanemgillis as today’s guest picker! College GameDay begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/rbGtnfLRdZ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2024

Shane Gillis doesn’t really have a connection to Notre Dame or Indiana that we can find, he’s a Pennsylvania guy and a Philly sports fan. So we’re not quite sure what the potential tie-in is except for the fact that he was a celebrity that was available to be in South Bend on a Friday afternoon. He does have quite the comedy skit about Alabama football and Bear Bryant that could push the limits for ESPN, though! That could be a lot of fun for Nick Saban.

Whatever he brings to the table on Friday’s show, he’s got a very high guest picker bar to live up to in the new gold standard of Timothée Chalamet.