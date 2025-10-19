Credit: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shame Beamer was understandably not in the best of moods following Saturday’s 26-7 shellacking at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners.

He ended up taking out some of those frustrations on a reporter who asked a question he didn’t like very much.

This week’s loss comes days after Beamer dismissed offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley following offensive struggles. However, the offense continued to struggle against Oklahoma, averaging just 3.3 yards per play and failing to establish a consistent run game.

Afterward, Beamer was asked by On3’s Jack Veltri whether or not he might consider more changes on the staff after scoring 10 points or less for the third time this season. He didn’t let the question get to its conclusion before he snapped back with an answer.

“I made a change last week, Jack.” Following the #Gamecocks‘ 26-7 loss to Oklahoma, @Jacktveltri asked Shane Beamer if he thinks any changes need to be made after another bad offensive performance. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/xmUtFMCo30 — Chaz R Frazier (@Chazf_tv) October 18, 2025

“I made a change last week, Jack,” Beamer said, cutting off his question. “Every week, we’re continuing to look at how to be better. Every week I do that. And every week I will continue to do that and continue to evaluate that.”

“What gives you hope that they play-calling-” started Veltri before Beamer cut him off, saying, “Next question.”

After simmering for a few moments, Beamer added that the way the team practices and the severity of injuries they’re dealing with give him hope that they can put the pieces together in the future.

South Carolina hosts Alabama in Week 9, so whatever they’re going to figure out, they’d better do it soon.