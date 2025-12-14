Credit: © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shane Beamer announced Kendal Briles as South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator this week and used most of his opening remarks to complain about national media coverage instead of talking about the hire itself.

Beamer went after national media outlets for publishing inaccurate information during the coordinator search, specifically those that reported South Carolina was finalizing deals with candidates before Beamer had even met with them.

“I appreciate you guys, the media,” Beamer said. “I appreciate you guys in here that try and get accurate information. Because, unfortunately, there is a lot of people, I think, maybe in the national media, that just post stuff and tweet stuff that’s not accurate, and it, unfortunately, affects searches like this.

“So, when there’s a report that comes out on Friday afternoon that we’re finalizing a deal with someone? That’s not accurate. And I appreciate someone in the national media that called me and asked beforehand, ‘Is this accurate?’ And I say, ‘No,’ and then, unfortunately, there was another media outlet, not in this room, but, fifteen minutes later, reports something is being finalized.”

Football Scoop reported Friday afternoon that Briles had emerged as the focus of Beamer’s search, and a deal was expected by the end of the weekend. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday night that South Carolina was finalizing a deal to hire Briles. Beamer didn’t name outlets but said one report on Friday was inaccurate and another on Monday was “somewhat accurate,” before a third outlet reported that someone else had been hired, which he said was wrong.

“And, at that point, you know, I hadn’t even met with Kendal at that point,” Beamer said. “Monday night, a report came out that we were finalizing or working to finalize something, and that was somewhat accurate. But then, ten minutes later, another national outlet reports that someone at this table has been hired, and it’s not accurate.”

Beamer thanked the local reporters for trying to verify things before publishing, then went after national media members for caring more about being first than being right.

“So, I appreciate you guys that try and do things the right way, and actually try and get sources and accurate information before you just tweet crap that doesn’t have any accountability that affects searches,” he said. “So, appreciate you guys and how you try and do things. It just bothers me. No accountability anymore with some people in the media. It’s all about who’s first and not who’s right.”

Beamer has turned fighting with the media — both local and national — into part of his brand at South Carolina. He’s blasted reporters for misidentifying depth charts, defended players against scouting reports, snapped at questions about staff changes, and even defended his wife’s cookie-baking on Instagram.

And instead of spending Friday’s press conference selling his new offensive coordinator hire, he spent several minutes complaining about reporters.

Briles has a strong track record as an offensive coordinator, having coached at Baylor, FAU, Houston, Florida State, Arkansas, and TCU since 2015. He’s worked with quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Clayton Tune, Feleipe Franks, KJ Jefferson, Josh Hoover, Chandler Morris, and now LaNorris Sellers, who’s expected to return to South Carolina next season.