Credit: X/@MichaelWBratton

The South Carolina Gamecocks likely had their toughest loss of the season yesterday in a year that was already chock-full of tough losses. After taking a commanding 30-3 lead over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the first half of Saturday’s game, the Gamecocks allowed 28 unanswered points in the second half to lose the game by a single point.

Head coach Shane Beamer, who was already under some level of pressure to keep his job amid a 3-7 start, faced questions about the future of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers during his postgame press conference. His message: Don’t listen to social media. Unless, of course, social media is saying what you want to hear.

Shane Beamer on rumors LaNorris Sellers could be leaving South Carolina: “There’s a bunch of absolute horse garbage that’s on social media right now.” Others speculating online that Sellers will return: “Hopefully, that’s not horse garbage.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/rQCHE3GZ5M — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 16, 2025

“I think there’s a bunch of absolute horse garbage that’s on social media right now,” Beamer said in response to rumors that Sellers could leave South Carolina after this season.

“Well, some folks are saying he might be coming back,” the reporter followed up.

“Hopefully, that’s not horse garbage,” Beamer joked. “Social media, I love y’all, but it’s going to be the end of all of us,” the head coach later said.

Credit to Beamer. Most coaches wouldn’t be able to muster up a joke after blowing a four-touchdown lead to the third-ranked team in the country. Whether or not it’ll help save his job? That’s a question for South Carolina’s athletic department.

His ability to retain LaNorris Sellers could certainly help in that department. But Shane Beamer didn’t get into specifics regarding his quarterback.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with a lot of guys on our team in regards to the future. …I’d be not doing my job as a head coach if I wasn’t having conversations with players throughout the season in regards to their futures.”