The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing college football season, but next year already seems promising with the return of quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge defender Dylan Stewart.

As for what went into keeping both players in Columbia, there have been reports of millions of dollars in NIL payments.

Head coach Shane Beamer went directly to social media to refute one such report on Wednesday.

SportsTalk Media Network, a long-running South Carolina sports talk show, reported on Tuesday that the deals Sellers and Stewart signed will total around $5 million.

“A source confirmed for us Tuesday night that the two deals signed by South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and defensive end Dylan Stewart combined will cost in the neighborhood of $5 million from the school’s rev share total,” they posted on X.

That report made the rounds and eventually got back to Beamer, who quoted that post with a message of his own.

Sounds to me like you need some much better sources This isn’t even remotely close to being true #AnythingForClicks #MerryChristmas https://t.co/ZTw4nKSLKr — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 24, 2025

“Sounds to me like you need some much better sources,” he wrote. “This isn’t even remotely close to being true.”

Beamer also added two hashtags, #AnythingForClicks and #MerryChristmas.

The media company pushed back on Beamer as well, quoting his post with a response defending their reporting and challenging the head coach to disprove it.

First of all, we don’t do anything for clicks. Secondly, if that information is incorrect, prove me wrong. Be transparent. Tell the public how much. I think they’d like to know. And happy holidays to you. https://t.co/Sc8Rufuifj — SportsTalk Media Network (@SCSportsNow) December 24, 2025

“First of all, we don’t do anything for clicks,” they wrote. “Secondly, if that information is incorrect, prove me wrong. Be transparent. Tell the public how much. I think they’d like to know. And happy holidays to you.”

Sellers amassed 5,915 total yards and 43 touchdowns as South Carolina’s starting quarterback this past season. Stewart, meanwhile, has six forced fumbles, 11 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 56 total tackles in 24 games across two seasons. Whatever it took, Beamer and South Carolina are probably pretty happy to have both of them back next year.