Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

After looking like it was on life support, the bill aimed at fixing college sports in the United States senate now looks set to pass. And it could have huge implications for the college football calendar.

The Big Ten and SEC both gave their blessing to the Protect College Sports Act as the deadline to bring the bill to the floor was reaching the wire. The bill aims at providing some semblance of order to college sports, setting rules around NIL spending, eligibility, coach and player movement, and more.

But the bill also has implications that can reach much wider across the sport, including the potential for conferences to pool media rights. While this has been advocated by some, it has been staunchly opposed by the Big Ten and SEC. And the current outline of the bill has it as optional, which could provide a pathway for smaller conferences to become more competitive with the two goliaths.

One other implication tucked in the bill relates to one of the biggest complaints of college football fans — that the season and the playoff stretches for far too long.

According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, the bill dictates that the National Championship Game would be played no later than January 8, although it leaves an opening as it is “to the extent practicable.” The bill also pledges to leave a standalone date for the Army-Navy Game, which has been another popular topic for politicians.

This provision requires the football national championship game to be played no later than Jan. 8 “to the extent practicable.” It also protects the window in which Army-Navy plays. pic.twitter.com/2gwG636Mhh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2026

Most college football fans would love for this to become reality. Last year’s National Championship Game between Indiana and Miami (FL) took place on January 19. This season’s title game will take place even later on January 25. For a sport that used to center the climax of its season around New Year’s Day, it’s absurd to stretch the college football season until the week of the NFL’s conference championships.

By the time the actual title game rolls around, the amount of hype and interest greatly decreases with the focus on the pro game and the amount of time off between playoff rounds. Moving up the playoff and getting rid of largely irrelevant conference championship games seems to be something most everyone around the sport can agree on as a positive.

However, it remains to be seen just how binding this legislation could be, assuming that it even completes its journey to becoming law. It’s still just barely started its drive in opposition territory at this point in the process. Even though it’s now been endorsed by the major conferences and has some bipartisan backing, passing the entire Senate is still a monumental task.

And just what power does Congress have to legislate college football schedules anyways? Contracts with bowl games and networks will have been signed and “to the extent practicable” leaves a lot of wiggle room. Nevertheless, it’s at least a small ray of hope that some sanity can be restored to the college football calendar by whatever means necessary.