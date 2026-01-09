Credits: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Alabama image), The Clarion-Ledger (Ole Miss), The Oklahoman (Oklahoma), Jerome Miron-Imagn Images (Texas A&M)

There is no sport where the battle between perception and reality matters more than in college football. And when it comes to the SEC, it appears the former is beginning to match the latter.

For the better part of the last two decades, the vast majority of the sport — at least from a national perspective — has been viewed through SEC-tinted glasses. And oftentimes, rightfully so.

After all, it would have been hard to argue against SEC exceptionalism from the late-2000s through the early-2020s, in which the conference laid claim to 13 national championships in a 17-year stretch, including seven straight from 2006-2012. Alabama enjoyed a dynasty. Georgia went back-to-back. Florida and LSU each won two national titles, while even Auburn authored one of the most memorable national titles in recent memory.

All of that — as well as the conference’s quantifiable reputation as an NFL factory — has played a role in shaping the SEC’s perception as college football’s top conference. The reality? We’re now a long way away from the early 2020s.

Especially when considering the unprecedented change that college football has experienced over the last half-decade. By now, it’s not a secret that the NIL and transfer portal era has helped level the playing field for the rest of the country. But in case you needed a reminder, it came on Thursday night, as Miami topped Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl, extending the SEC’s national title drought to a third consecutive season.

Not only that, but an SEC team hasn’t even played in the sport’s title game since Georgia won the second of its two national championships at the end of the 2022 campaign. While the SEC won its seven straight national titles during a BCS era that had obvious advantages, the conference has now won six in the 12 years since the playoff was first implemented; a still impressive feat to be certain. But also one that is hardly indicative of the dominance it often touts.

That’s not to say the SEC is a bad conference, nor does the lack of recent national titles necessarily disqualify its repeated claims of being the country’s deepest league. But it’s also fair to wonder how much of that reputation is based on its previous national championship run, most of which came via Nick Saban’s now-defunct Alabama dynasty.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is ESPN, which serves as the SEC’s exclusive media rights partner. And while the conference may not be hoisting actual hardware, it can at least lay claim to a mythical ratings championship, as it remains college football’s most-watched league.

But as Ryan Clark — an LSU alum — told Cam Newton in the wake of Alabama’s blowout loss to Indiana in last week’s Rose Bowl, that doesn’t make the SEC college football’s best conference; it just makes it the sport’s version of the Dallas Cowboys. And in a sport where perception still plays a significant role in shaping in the postseason, it’s important not to conflate intrigue with success.

Is the perception of the SEC finally shifting? If social media is to be believed, that appears to be the case. And it’s also worth noting that despite SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s best efforts, longshot playoff bids for Texas and Vanderbilt this past season never gained much traction.

Still, the SEC managed to secure five of this season’s 12 playoff spots, which was two more than the Big Ten — which is now guaranteed to play for a potential third consecutive national championship — while the Big 12 and ACC were single-bid conferences. That included the playoff’s controversial selection of Alabama, which lost two regular-season games before suffering a 28-7 defeat at the hands of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The logic touted by many talking heads, which the CFP selection committee apparently agreed with: you couldn’t dare punish the Crimson Tide for qualifying for the championship game in the sport’s best conference.

Is it really, though? Or is that just based on a perception that college football’s reality no longer matches?