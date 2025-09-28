Photo Credit: SEC Network/ESPN

SEC Network play-by-play announcer Dave Neal had an unfortunate moment during Saturday’s college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State in Starkville.

In the third quarter, Mississippi State’s Kyle Ferrie lined up for a 42-yard field goal try. The lefty pulled the kick from the right hash, and it was never remotely close.

However, Neal initially thought otherwise.

“And the kick is good,” Neal told SEC Network viewers. “Boy, he’s got some kind of leg, Kyle Ferrie.”

Neal then realized that the kick was, in fact, no good.

“Oh, no good; excuse me,” Neal said. “Missed it. Yanked that one. Boy, he’s frustrated. His first miss of the year. It is 20-17.”

A few things could’ve happened here.

Perhaps Neal wasn’t looking at his monitor in the booth and didn’t get a great view of the play on the field. Maybe he lost sight of the ball as it blended in with the crowd. Or maybe the less definitive “no good” motion from the official under the right goalpost confused him.

It happens. But to have it happen on a kick that was never even close is, well, a rough miss on a rough miss.