Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Both the SEC Network and the ACC Network are heading into the 2026 season with new top announcing teams, Front Office Sports reports.

Matt Schumacker and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray will lead the SEC Network’s top booth this fall, while Wes Durham and former USC and Pitt quarterback Max Browne will call the ACC Network’s primetime games.

Last season, the network’s marquee SEC Saturday Night package was anchored by Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic — one of the longest-running commentary trios in the sport, together for nine consecutive seasons — and one that ranked 11th out of 25 teams in our 2025 CFB announcer rankings with readers calling them “the best group you’ve got” and noting they deserved a bigger national platform. Rodgers is departing that booth following his promotion to a larger role in ESPN’s college football coverage, with Chase Daniel replacing him on SEC Nation and taking on a Thursday night game assignment. The specifics of what Rodgers moves into have not been announced. Schumacker, meanwhile, spent last season calling games alongside Dustin Fox, with Murray part of a separate SEC Network lineup that also included Lowell Galindo and Lauren Sisler.

The ACC Network change gives Durham yet another new analyst in the primetime booth — his fourth in as many years. He launched as the network’s lead football voice at its 2019 inception alongside Roddy Jones and Eric Wood, then moved to Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum, then to Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle in 2024, and finally to former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio last season alongside Dana Boyle. The Durham-Addazio pairing drew a 2.10 grade in our 2025 CFB announcer rankings — 20th out of 25 teams — with readers largely praising Durham while criticizing Addazio, who “sounds like your confused uncle in the booth,” according to one Awful Announcing reader. Durham himself has been one of the more praised individual announcers in the sport, regardless of partner, with readers calling him “the most prepared of anyone in the ESPN family” and “one of the best.”

Browne, for his part, spent the 2025 season calling games for ESPN alongside Chris Cotter and Kendra Douglas in the secondary ACC Network booth.

With Dave Flemming also departing the network, ESPN has considerable ground to cover in rebuilding its college football announcing depth heading into the fall.