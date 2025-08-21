Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The SEC is reportedly moving towards adding a ninth conference game to its schedule.

According to a report by Seth Emerson in The Athletic, the SEC is “moving closer” to a nine-game conference schedule that would put it on a level playing field with the Big Ten. So far, the SEC has resisted adding a ninth conference game for several reasons, including attempting to protect rivalry games with schools outside the conference.

A nine-game conference schedule has been a key hangup in negotiations to expand the College Football Playoff. Earlier this year, the Big Ten and SEC backed competing proposals for expanded 16-team playoff formats. The Big Ten’s proposal included 13 automatic bids tied to conference affiliation, whereas the SEC’s favored proposal included just five automatic berths for conference champions. The Big Ten, which already plays nine conference games, claimed the automatic bids granted the conference protection since its teams played tougher schedules with the extra game, while SEC teams typically scheduled an additional game against a Group of 5 or FCS school.

Should the SEC move to a nine-game conference schedule, one sticking point for CFP expansion would immediately clear up. The conference would also be in line to receive a bit of extra money from ESPN. The network has indicated it is willing to increase its rights payment to the SEC if the ninth conference game is added.

Per the report, a nine-game conference schedule would see SEC schools play three of the same opponents every year along with six new opponents each season. The three annual opponents would ensure rivalries are protected, but they won’t be set in stone. The conference would “revisit” these opponents for each school on a four year cycle.

Every SEC school aside from Mississippi State has fewer than four non-conference games currently scheduled for the 2026 season, meaning the nine-game conference schedule could likely be implemented as soon as next season (assuming Mississippi State is able to drop one of its non-conference opponents).

The proposal still needs to be approved by the conference’s presidents.

Should the SEC ultimately add a conference game, Emerson reports the ACC is likely to follow suit.