Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The 2026 schedule for SEC football teams was revealed on Thursday night, and with that, we now know when the Lane Kiffin Bowl will take place.

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will face off on Sept. 19, 2026, in Oxford, MS. That will happen in Week 3 and will be the SEC opener for each team. And it will definitely dominate talk in the college football world in the weeks and days leading up to it.

SEC OPENER FOR BOTH TEAMS 🍿 Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in Week 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/6C6VJ4dCDd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2025

You can be sure that fans in Oxford will be very, very loud and rowdy in that one after Kiffin left Ole Miss ahead of the College Football Playoff to become head coach at LSU on a $90 million contract. Ole Miss is now the No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin and LSU will open their 2026 season in Baton Rouge against Clemson in Week 1, followed by hosting Louisiana Tech in Week 2.

Ole Miss, now led by head coach Pete Golding, will go to Nashville to face Louisville in a neutral-site matchup in Week 1, before hosting Charlotte in Week 2.

Also of note is an Alabama schedule that features vs Georgia, at Tennessee, vs Texas A&M, Bye, at LSU, and at Vanderbilt for the Crimson Tide over Weeks 6-11.

The SEC 2026 Schedule came out and Week 6-11 for Alabama is an absolute gauntlet 😳 pic.twitter.com/5PghaoGgCO — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 12, 2025

Here’s a full SEC schedule grid as provided by the SEC Network on social media.