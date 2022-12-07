In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous.

According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Despite the high ranking, one Seattle meteorologist was distraught over the fact that his beloved Cougars would be playing in a bowl game tagged by Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this week, morning hosts on Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO 7 learned of the Cougars’ fate live on-air during News in the Morning. That prompted meteorologist Nick Allard to keel over in dismay.

“Oh my gosh,” Allard said with frustration. “This is just ridiculous.”

After anchor Michelle Millman added that she thought the bowl game was a joke, co-anchor Linzi Sheldon warned them that their slights may end up getting clipped for Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

“Please do clip it,” Allard said. “I think it’s awesome you get to buy a game, but sweet Christmas. The Cougs in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Ohhhh.”

Predictably, the slander made its way onto the ABC late-night show giving Kimmel the opportunity to defend the bowl game that bears his name.

“Listen here pink tie weather guy, twisting around like constipation come to life,” Kimmel began. “First of all, I didn’t buy anything…secondly, the idea that this has somehow cheapened the tradition of college football presenting sponsors, we violated the sanctity of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl or the Orlando Cheez-It Bowl, please.”

After taking his lumps on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the newly dubbed Pink Tie Weather Guy tweeted an apology, citing the CBS Sports ranking as proof that the Cougars are playing in a legitimate bowl game, despite its name.

[KIRO 7, Jimmy Kimmel Live]