Photo Credit: ABC

One of the most random moments in sports broadcasting history took place on Sept. 22, 2007. No. 16 Alabama and No. 22 Georgia were in overtime of an SEC college football battle in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide leading 23-20. The late, great Mike Patrick had play-by-play duties for ESPN alongside color commentator Todd Blackledge.

With the game in the middle of a wild finish between two power programs, Patrick wanted to talk about the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears. It led to an incredible exchange, and right before a walk-off touchdown.

“I have an important question for you,” Patrick told Blackledge, who surely figured it would be about the football game.

“Go ahead,” Blackledge said.

“What is Britney doing with her life?” Patrick asked.

“Who?” Blackledge responded.

“Britney,” Patrick said.

“Britney who?” a confused Blackledge asked.

“Spears!” Patrick said. “What is she doing with her career?”

“Why do we care at this point?” Blackledge responded. “Is she here?”

“I don’t think so,” Patrick said.

“Is she a football fan?” Blackledge followed up.

“Oh, I’m sure she is,” Patrick said.

Seconds later, Matthew Stafford and Mikey Henderson connected for a 25-yard walk-off Georgia touchdown.

15 years ago today, Mike Patrick is worried about Britney Spears, seconds before Georgia beats Alabama in overtime. Todd Blackledge is baffled. pic.twitter.com/bdUsbGFfgr — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 22, 2022

On Saturday evening, Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy had the SEC on ABC call of Oklahoma-Alabama, and McDonough referenced the Patrick-Blackledge exchange in the third quarter.

“Another good catch by (Jer’Michael) Carter, a junior from Kentwood, Louisiana, a small town of 2,200.” McDonough said. “Better known for being the hometown of Britney Spears. Made famous by Mike Patrick and Todd Blackledge many years ago on an ESPN broadcast.”

“In this booth, believe it or not,” McElroy, a freshman quarterback for Alabama in 2007, said. “It was right before the overtime [finish] against Georgia in 2007.”

“What’s Britney doing?” McElroy joked.

Sean McDonough: “Another good catch by Carter, a junior from Kentwood, Louisiana… Better known for being the hometown of Britney Spears. Made famous by Mike Patrick & Todd Blackledge many years ago…” Greg McElroy: “In this booth, believe it or not… What’s Britney doing?” https://t.co/ciS91zUOjR pic.twitter.com/O1FJe1bddV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025

Fittingly, the game McDonough and McElroy called was also a wild one that went down to the wire, and it also featured Alabama suffering a tough loss at home.