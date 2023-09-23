Clemson fans give a surrender cobra after missed extra point. Credit: ESPN
College FootballESPNBy Sean Keeley on

Bet you didn’t think the WGA strike was going to come up during Saturday’s college football game between the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

Leave it to ESPN’s Sean McDonough to offer up a masterclass call that did just that.

Early in the game, McDonough and Greg McElroy offered some background on kicker Jonathan Weitz, who spent four seasons as a backup and never attempted a field goal in a game before leaving the program this year because he figured he’d never play. Because Clemson has had some kicking issues this season, Dabo called Weitz up to see if he would return to the program and use his remaining year of eligibility to try and give the team some stability. Sure enough, he made his first kick of the game and also nailed three extra points.

“Dabo said yesterday this is either going to be a great story, or terrible. It’s off to a great start… [Weitz’s] boss is here,” said Sean McDonough

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter where Clemson and FSU are tied 24-24 with 1:49 remaining. Weitz had the opportunity to write his own Hollywood ending by putting the Tigers up 27-24 and potentially helping them win the game. Alas, it didn’t play out that way.

“What would’ve been a Hollywood ending…” said McElroy when the kick went wide left.

“Well, the writers are on strike,” McDonough finished the thought.

FSU would go on to defeat Clemson 31-24 in overtime, dropping Dabo Swinney’s squad to 2-2 on the year.

A real bummer for Weitz but a pretty masterful moment for McDonough. Such are the whims of college football.

[AA on Twitter, ESPN]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley