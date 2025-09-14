Photo Credit: ABC

Saturday’s loss to LSU only puts Florida football coach Billy Napier in a hotter seat than he was on coming into the game. And if anyone was wondering why Napier’s seat is so hot, announcer Sean McDonough, who called the loss to the Tigers, summed it up well at the end of the game.

McDonough started by updating viewers on Napier’s record.

“The Billy Napier saga will continue in Gainesville,” he said. “The heat ratcheted up this week. This loss will take him to under .500 overall in his fourth year at Florida. At 20-21, he’ll go to 10-15 against the SEC and seven of his wins have been against either FCS schools, four of them, or non-power conference teams.”

On the surface, an unranked team losing 20-10 on the road against the No. 3 team in the country wouldn’t necessarily be a big hit against its coach. In some cases, it might even be seen as a positive. But as McDonough explained, a series of self-inflicted mistakes were the primary reason Saturday night’s game was a 20-10 loss instead of an upset win for Florida.

“And it doesn’t help when it’s turnovers, and it’s penalties, and it’s substitution infractions,” McDonough added. “Those are the things that make people say it’s not a well-coached team.”

Sean McDonough on Billy Napier and Florida: “The Billy Napier saga will continue in Gainesville… It doesn’t help when it’s turnovers, and it’s penalties, and it’s substitution infractions. Those are the things that make people say it’s not a well-coached team.” 🏈🎙️🔥🪑 #CFB https://t.co/GJnh2NsqaS pic.twitter.com/AQda9DS8jp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

The flags were actually even for the game, as both the Gators and Tigers had seven accepted penalties called on them. But Florida was called for a big penalty early in the game, as an 87-yard touchdown (which would have put the Gators up 10-0) was called back on a holding penalty.

A holding penalty on the LG just wiped out an 87 yard TD for Florida… Brutal. pic.twitter.com/KvP4OzGk2L — Im not a fan of your favorite team (@fsh733) September 14, 2025

Color analyst Greg McElroy recalled that penalty, as well as the five interceptions thrown by Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

“The penalties are really frustrating, especially wiping out what would have been a 10-point lead,” he said. “And the turnovers. Sometimes you have a bad night. DJ Lagway’s had a lot of good moments in a Florida uniform. Hopefully, for him, this is the bottom. But he’s gotta make better decisions and he’s gotta be more accurate with the football.”

“That loss last week was surprising,” McDonough said, referencing Florida’s loss to South Florida. “But it looks worse now after USF got handled tonight by Miami.”

Two things are certain. One, Napier is in a precarious spot. Two, it’s going to be hard for any voters to justify moving Florida up in their rankings.