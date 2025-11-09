Photo Credit: ABC

Sean McDonough acknowledged his own announcer jinx during the first quarter of Saturday night’s SEC on ABC broadcast of the LSU-Alabama college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Daniel Hill entered the game at running back for Alabama with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, and McDonough noted how Hill “is a good receiver” who “had four catches in the win at South Carolina.”

“Daniel Hill is the running back,” McDonough said. “He’s been seeing more and more time at running back in recent weeks. Powerfully built at 244 pounds, and also a good receiver. He had four catches in the win at South Carolina.”

Hill dropped a short pass from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson right as McDonough was finishing up that statement.

“And right on cue, he drops the ball,” McDonough continued. “Announcer jinx No. 1. More to come.”

Sean McDonough: “Daniel Hill is the running back… Powerfully built at 244 pounds, and also a good receiver. He had four catches in the win at South Carolina. And right on cue, he drops the ball. Announcer jinx No. 1. More to come.” 🏈 🎙️ 🪄 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6lc9IHmRtr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

There was indeed more to come.

In the second quarter, Alabama kicker Conor Talty lined up for a 29-yard field goal attempt.

“Here’s Talty to put them ahead by two scores,” McDonough said.

Talty then missed the kick wide left.

Sean McDonough: “Here’s Talty to put them ahead two scores. Whoa! That one is no good!!” Greg McElroy: “The announcer jinx strikes again.” McDonough: “I will accept the blame for that.” McElroy: “Announcer jinx No. 2.” McDonough: “So totally not a believer in that…” https://t.co/KT9TvLDjUc pic.twitter.com/U6F7NHp4eK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

“Just an unfortunate miss there, and the announcer jinx strikes again,” color commentator Greg McElroy said.

“I will accept the blame for that,” McDonough responded.

“Announcer jinx No. 2,” McElroy said.

“The announcer jinx. So totally not a believer in that,” McDonough said.

“It’s all on you, Sean,” McElroy joked.

“It is,” McDonough said.

Alabama fans will certainly blame McDonough if this trend keeps up.