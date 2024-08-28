Credit: ‘Unsportsmanlike Radio’

We’ve heard just about everyone weigh in on Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado banning a Denver Post columnist from asking questions, except the columnist himself. Sean Keeler, whose commentary included referring to Sanders as a “false prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” and the “Bruce Lee of B.S.,” finally broke his silence.

On Tuesday, Keeler appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike and discussed his recent ban from asking questions at Colorado press conferences with both Courtney Cronin and Peter Burns. Keeler started his radio appearance by asking Cronin to guess who was behind the ban: Colorado or Sanders? Cronin eventually settled on Sanders, but that the university protected the head coach by falling on the sword, releasing a statement that called Sanders “Coach Prime” and took the blame themselves.

Bingo.

“My reaction is they like money a lot more than they like the First Amendment,” said Keeler. “They do. And it’s been great. Deion Sanders is a marketing boon in Boulder, nationally. Hey, you got a 4-8 football coach on the cover of SI. You can’t buy that kind of exposure, and they want to keep that. It’s pretty much that simple. I mean, it’s disappointing. Is it surprising to me with what I know of the administration of Colorado and what I know of the Athletic Department of Colorado? It’s not surprising at all; it just isn’t.

Cronin followed up with Keeler, asking him what he thinks is the biggest problem behind the scenes with the Buffaloes and their football program.

“It’s fear. It’s as you said; it’s fear all around,” he says. “And it’s fear of people who are on the academic side and know better and are committed to this. I think — and I wrote this 10 days ago — when we had the testy exchange at CU’s Fall Media Day that Deion is starting to lash out at people, which strikes me as a sign of fear that something good might be coming on the football side. I don’t expect that. They got guys, man, do they have guys.

“Travis Hunter can play — he’s the real deal. Shedeur Sanders is the real deal. We’re gonna find out if Jordan Seaton is the real deal. There are guys. But, I think if I were a Buffs fan, and this is the part that everyone’s kind of suppressing here locally. And the reaction to this nationally has been very, very different to the reaction locally, which has been fascinating, I guess, as a journalist to watch, but less fascinating when you’re the guy getting the hate mail.

“‘This is really weird. Oh, it’s happening to me. OK, great.’ But fear is the four-letter word I keep coming back to, and it’s everywhere. I think players are afraid. I think coaches are afraid because they saw what happened to the first-year staff. I think media are afraid. And I think Colorado administrators are afraid. And if they win, it’ll all be justified. And if they don’t, grab your popcorn. Which you probably will anyway, but definitely keep it handy.”

