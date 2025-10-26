Photo Credit: FS1

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis showed off an unfortunate tan line ahead of Saturday’s college football game against Fresno State. Lewis put a hat on to hide the tan line during the game, but the FS1 broadcast didn’t let him escape without some playful mocking.

“There’s a look at Sean Lewis,” FS1 play-by-play announcer Noah Reed said during the first quarter. “Looks normal, right? College football head coach.”

“Well, he’s got a hat on, because pregame, this is what he looked like,” Reed continued, as FS1 provided a pregame look at Lewis’ tan line. “That is one of the most insane tan lines I’ve ever seen.”

SDSU HC Sean Lewis has quite the tan line 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mp7O7y0Bzq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

“No bald comments?” FS1 color commentator Robert Smith responded. “I thought the bald comment was coming there for me.”

“I save those for you,” Reed joked.

Even with that tan line, Lewis left Valley Children’s Stadium a happy man on Saturday in Fresno. San Diego State put together a 23-0 shutout on the road, giving the Aztecs five straight wins and a 3-0 record in Mountain West play.