Deion Sanders walks the field during warmups before Colorado’s game against Oregon.

In case you can’t get enough Deion Sanders, even more content might eventually be coming your way.

Per Deadline, a scripted comedy about Sanders in the works from Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Michael Strahan’s SMAC Productions (which also produces Prime Video’s Coach Prime docuseries, renewed for a second season earlier this year).

The series was described as a football version of Entourage, in case that’s up your alley.

It will follow a Pro Football Hall of Famer-turned-rookie head coach as he juggles his celebrity status and soaring personal brand, while aiming to secure his legacy with a championship. It’s described as “Entourage meets the gridiron.”

Ali LeRoi, creator of Are We There Yet? and co-creator of Everybody Hates Chris, will serve as a writer and executive producer for the still-untitled show, while Sanders, Strahan, and Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC and Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Mike Stein have also been tabbed as executive producers.

If we hadn’t reached peak Deion content before, we’ll be there if this show gets off the ground and is ordered to series by a network. Sanders has been a golden goose for the college football world this season, bringing in massive TV audiences and impressive interest to the previously unfancied Colorado Buffaloes. But really, how much more Sanders-related content can be squeezed out? Given that, at the earliest, we’re probably talking late 2024 for this scripted show, it’s hard not to argue we’ve crossed over into oversaturation at this point.

