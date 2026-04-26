Credit: Kristin M. Bradshaw-Online Athens

When Georgia announced Friday that Jeff Dantzler would replace Scott Howard as the play-by-play voice of the Bulldog Radio Network, the university thanked Howard for “nearly four decades of work” and noted he would remain as men’s basketball play-by-play announcer. It said nothing about why he was being replaced in football. Howard filled in that part himself.

“Just to clear up any confusion, respectfully, it was not my decision to step away from the football broadcast,” Howard wrote, thanking those who had reached out after the news broke.

Thank you to everyone for all the messages. Didn’t know that many people had my number 😳.

Just to clear up any confusion, respectfully, it was not my decision to step away from the football broadcast. — Scott Howard (@UGAVoice) April 25, 2026

As of Sunday, neither the university nor Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing, which manages the radio network, had offered any explanation for the move.

Howard has been part of Georgia broadcasts since 1993, when he joined the booth as a color analyst alongside Larry Munson. When Munson retired, Howard took over as the program’s primary play-by-play voice in 2008 and spent the next 18 years calling some of the biggest moments in program history, including back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Dantzler, a Statesboro native who grew up idolizing Munson, has called Georgia baseball since 1995 and Lady Bulldog basketball for over three decades. Jon Stinchcomb — a two-time All-SEC offensive lineman at Georgia and a Super Bowl champion with the 2009 New Orleans Saints — replaces Josh Brock as analyst. D.J. Shockley remains the sideline reporter.