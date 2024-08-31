Photo Credit: ESPN+

Saturday’s season-opening matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the South Alabama Jaguars showed viewers at home that the players on the field are not the only ones dealing with Week 1 growing pains.

Going into the second quarter, North Texas held a 7-3 lead. But South Alabama found themselves driving deep into North Texas territory.

On the first play of the second quarter, South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez was able to find the endzone on a designed quarterback draw play.

The only problem is that the scorebug operator on the broadcast seemingly forgot to change over the graphic that represented the quarter change. The scorebug showed that the score was 10-7 with 14:55 remaining in the first quarter after the touchdown.

Obviously, most viewers likely could likely conclude that this was a mistake, considering it would be impossible for 17 combined points to be scored in five seconds of game time. However, there was some brief confusion from viewers at home.

Already in Week 1 of the college football season, we’ve seen plenty of mistakes from broadcasters as they get into the swing of the season. And clearly, those behind the scenes of broadcasts are also not exempt from early-season miscues.

