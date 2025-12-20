Credit: © Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / © Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ryan Grubb had been telling people all week that freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks was ready for a breakout game. Kirk Herbstreit apparently needed some convincing.

The Alabama offensive coordinator revealed a halftime bathroom encounter with ESPN’s lead college football analyst during the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 playoff win over Oklahoma on Friday night.

“TMI here, but I saw Herbstreit in the bathroom at halftime, and he was like: man, you were right, Brooks is the guy,” Grubb said during his postgame press conference.

Before kickoff, Grubb had hyped up Brooks to Herbstreit, predicting the true freshman would have a big night. Brooks validated that confidence with five catches for 79 yards and his first two career touchdowns.

Both scores were pivotal in Alabama’s comeback from a 17–0 deficit. Brooks’ first came on a fourth-down play that finally got the Crimson Tide on the board. His second capped a 24–0 run and gave Alabama a 24–17 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“I just had a feeling, I had said before the game, that I thought Lotzeir was in a position in this game plan to step up,” Grubb said. “We see it every week from 17 just on the practice field. We’ve got a really talented field with him and Ryan and Isaiah and Germ, but those are the plays we needed to have from all those guys.”

Brooks and Alabama will face top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. If Grubb’s gut feeling about his freshman receiver continues to pay off, Herbstreit might need to seek him out in another bathroom to admit he was right again.