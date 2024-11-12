Syndication: USA TODAY

Ohio State fans are in a furor with Big Noon Saturday and Fox Sports, but head coach Ryan Day doesn’t seem to be bothered.

With the official announcement that the Top 5 showdown between Ohio State and Indiana would be taking place at 12 p.m. ET on Fox Sports for their Big Noon Saturday broadcast window, Buckeye Nation expressed their displeasure everywhere. Ohio State will end the season playing six consecutive noon games including this weekend at Wrigley Field against Northwestern on Big Ten Network. The other five games will all be Fox Big Noon Saturday telecasts.

During a media session on Tuesday, Day addressed the fan backlash and gave it some classic coachspeak… while also comparing it to his own experience in college football’s hottest pressure cooker.

Ryan Day on the “fan backlash” toward Ohio State ending its regular season with six straight noon games: “Well, listen. I gotta deal with a lot of fan backlash for things other than the times of games, so I’m gonna leave that for other people to deal with. I got other things I… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 12, 2024

Day referenced the backlash he has received from OSU fans for being unable to beat Michigan or win a big game against a top team as head coach, unless it’s seemingly against Penn State. So he clearly knows what Fox Sports is going through the last couple weeks.

Given Day has been accused of not being the strongest personality at head coach over the years (except when taunting Lou Holtz), his response that Ohio State is willing to play anyone, anywhere, at any time represents the strong position fans feel as though they should be in.

But while fans may have hoped that Day would sympathize with their predicament and feel their pain, the more likley explanation is that Ryan Day knows there is nothing that he or anyone can do about Ohio State playing so many noon games. For better and for worse, they are stuck with it for the next several years thanks to the Big Ten’s media contract with Fox. So they better get used to it.

[Chase Brown on X]