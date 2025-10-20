Credit: Andrew West/The News-Press / USA Today Network

The Florida Gators are in search of a savior for their football program, and Robert Griffin III thinks he has one in Tim Tebow.

Florida ended the Billy Napier era on Sunday, firing the head coach who went just 22-23 in four seasons. As Florida searches for its next head coach, names like Lane Kiffin, James Franklin, Marcus Freeman and even Nick Saban have been speculated about. But Griffin joined The Dan Patrick Show Monday morning and suggested someone with even more star power.

“You look at #Florida, I’ve said this for years now, I think they should hire Tim Tebow!” 👀 – @RGIII sees a potential fit for the new head coaching vacancy in Florida. pic.twitter.com/jlbphZV9Za — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 20, 2025



“I’ve said this for years now, I think they should hire Tim Tebow,” Griffin said of Florida. “I think they should hire Tim Tebow. If Tim Tebow goes into any home in Florida, you’re telling me that those parents aren’t saying, ‘Yep, sign me up, I’m coming.’ You gotta put a great staff around him.”

Patrick noted the biggest hurdle, aside from convincing Tebow to take the job, would be what happens if it doesn’t work? Citing examples of Patrick Ewing in Georgetown, Chris Mullin with St. John’s and Clyde Drexler at Houston, Patrick said you can’t hire someone who you can’t fire.

“Do any of those guys give speeches like Tim Tebow?” Griffin asked. “Do any of those guys motivate like Tim Tebow motivates?”

But Tebow’s ability to give a great speech and motivate a young athlete doesn’t ensure he can build a winning college football program. And it doesn’t change the fact that Florida would be in a difficult position if Tebow can’t build a winning college football program. Firing Tebow would damage the way the most popular player in the program’s history is perceived, it would change their relationship, and that’s a bridge Florida can’t afford to burn.

As Griffin admitted, he has touted Tebow to run Florida’s football program for years. But Tebow has seemed less eager at the prospect, telling Sporting News last year, “I feel called in other areas,” when asked about his coaching interest.

Griffin told Patrick he has asked Tebow about the Florida job, and the current SEC Network analyst has said he’s not chasing that position. But Griffin still wouldn’t discount the possibility that Tebow could be interested in the job if offered.