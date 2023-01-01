As wild as the action on the field was during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, something even crazier happened on the sidelines during ESPN’s Megacast with Robert Griffin III.

Cole Cubelic was talking about Wolverines, lauding their resiliency. Then things got wild.

“I will give the Michigan players credit. They have answered time and time…” said Cubelic. He then looked over at Griffin and realized he was on the phone. He then continued, “Really, what are we doing? We’re in the middle of the game. What’s he doing?”

Cubelic’s confusion was warranted. It is unusual to see an announcer go on the phone during a broadcast. But there are exceptions to every rule. And in this case, RG3 had a good reason.

“Sorry guys,” Griffin said. “Uh, I gotta go. My wife is going into labor.”

Cubelic and the other co-hosts, Taylor Lewan reacted with excitement. Griffin embraced all three, took his equipment off and then sprinted to the exits.

Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) just bolted the Field Pass broadcast because his wife went into labor. pic.twitter.com/Ghv1d7TcA0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2023

That’s not something that you see every day. And while Griffin’s mind was obviously elsewhere, he did leave some time to comment on the game, tweeting “This is the GREATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAME EVER!!!”

The man knows how to multitask, which will come in handy in fatherhood.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]