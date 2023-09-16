Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm with his bold personality off the field, and the 2-0 start for his program on it. And it seems like former NFL quarterback and current ESPN personality Robert Griffin III is buying into Sanders being one of the premier coaches at the collegiate level.

Griffin III was in the broadcast booth for Saturday’s game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the USF Bulls, where they briefly discussed Sanders and Colorado’s hot start to the season.

The former Baylor standout then made a very bold claim about Sanders, saying that if he continues his current trajectory, he will be a Hall of Fame coach when it is all said and done.

“Nowadays, the generation even forgets that he (Deion Sanders) is a Hall of Fame cornerback,” said Griffin III. “Arguably the greatest of all time. I think he is the greatest… But he’s on his way to becoming a Hall of Fame coach if he can continue on this trajectory.”

Technically there is nothing that Griffin said that is wrong. If he does continue to win every game at Colorado as he has to this point, he will almost certainly be a Hall of Fame coach someday…

That being said, he is only two games into his coaching tenure at the program. And Colorado has still yet to face some of the toughest competition on their schedule, with the likes of Oregon and USC still awaiting them.

Even if he happens to overcome the odds in those tough matchups later this year, it takes many years of sustained success to put together a Hall of Fame coaching resume.

Griffin III could very well end up being right about Sanders someday. But for him to mention the Hall of Fame ahead of Sanders’ third game coaching at the Power Five level seems to be a pretty large overreaction at this point.

