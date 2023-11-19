(Credit: Clemson Football)

As Robert Griffin III awaits a call from the Cleveland Browns — one which may never come — he’s living his best life, as he boasts a successful media career at the Worldwide Leader.

Griffin joined Monday Night Countdown during the 2022 season, adding weekly NFL responsibilities, in addition to his role as a college football analyst, who has been paired on games with veteran play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen, and sideline reporter Kris Budden.

The former Heisman-winning quarterback and his crew were on the call for Clemson’s 31-20 win over No. 22 North Carolina. Prior to that matchup, though, Griffin embraced the scene that the upstate South Carolina institution has to offer, dining at well-to-do establishments like The Smokin’ Pig and SunnySide Cafe.

But when Griffin wasn’t eating his way through the South Carolina college town, he was participating in a tradition exclusive to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, also known as the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.

Griffin ran down the hill opposite Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who left the 33-year-old quarterback in the dust, even though he was given a head start and claimed earlier this week that he could still run a 4.3 40-yard dash, as he pitched himself to his former NFL team.

Dabo was running like he was late to pre game chapel ? pic.twitter.com/301hLtiKF6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 18, 2023

It’s neat to see Griffin embrace the particular traditions of the college towns that he’s calling games in. We see this a lot of times with popular restaurants being frequented by broadcasters in the particular city they’re in, but rarely — if ever — have we seen analysts going the extra mile, and actively participating in pre-game traditions. Usually, that’s reserved for the sideline report to observe.

So good on RG3 for diving head-first into Clemson’s traditions, at least he didn’t rip his pants this time.

[Robert Griffin III on X]