Rich Eisen opened The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday gutted.

The Michigan alum spent several minutes working through what he was feeling about Sherrone Moore’s firing and the circumstances that followed. He cycled through disgust, depression, despair, and eventually landed somewhere between grief and acceptance that this was real and happening to the program he loves.

“I am gutted. I am shocked. I’m dismayed. I’m depressed. I’m disgusted. Every single emotion that you’d think I’d have, I got,” Eisen said at the top of his show.

Eisen started by making it clear he didn’t see any of this coming from Moore, who had always been nothing but great to him and his family. But that personal connection made the whole thing worse. He talked about Moore’s wife and three daughters, and the woman involved in the situation, and how all of their lives have been upended by choices that weren’t theirs to make. He mentioned the young lady specifically and whatever regrets she might be living with now.

The football part mattered to him, obviously, but he kept coming back to the human cost.

The hardest part for Eisen seemed to be reconciling what Moore was supposed to represent with what actually happened. Michigan fired Moore for cause after obtaining evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Later that day, Moore was detained by authorities and reportedly broke into the employee’s home in Pittsfield Township, grabbed a knife, and threatened to harm her and himself. Eisen didn’t have those details when he recorded his show, but he knew enough to understand that something had spiraled completely out of control.

“I don’t know what was going on with Sherrone Moore in his mind that was going on after,” Eisen said. “Clearly, he had received the news, and he brought it back home that he was no longer the head coach of the University of Michigan football program, and the reason why, and everything that spiraled out of control.”

He kept circling back to the families. Moore’s wife and daughters. The woman involved. Eisen talked about feeling small for even worrying about the football program when real people were staring into an abyss because of decisions made completely out of their control. He said he didn’t know how anyone moves on from this, and the only way forward is a full accounting of what happened. Then maybe the program can start thinking about the players who are stuck in the middle of this, the incoming recruits, the transfer portal, and what Michigan is supposed to tell any of them about what the program stands for right now.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” Eisen said. “Whatever I can do to help, I’m there. But in terms of wondering what’s happening right now, I’m with you. I don’t know. All I know is it’s a nightmare of a situation for a lot of people involved and more than just football.”