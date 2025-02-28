Photo Credit: NFL Network.

During the NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Combine on Thursday, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis got to relive one of the most famous games in college football history — a game the three men had dramatically different perspectives of.

The game in question was the 2007 matchup between Appalachian State and Michigan. It was the first game ever covered by the Big Ten Network. At a glance, it looked like an obvious bodybag game. Appalachian State was, at the time, still an FCS team. And while the Mountaineers were one of the best in FCS, it was hard to think they’d be any match for the Wolverines, who entered that season ranked No. 5 in the country. Of course, it was not a bodybag game, at least not in the way it was expected. Appalachian State pulled a stunning 34-32 win over Michigan.

Eisen, of course, is a well-known Michigan alum, graduating in 1990. Jeremiah, meanwhile, was a quarterback for Appalachian State from 1998 to 2000. Naturally, those two had different takes on the game. Also in the chat was Davis, who called that game for the Big Ten Network — the first game in the network’s history.

The conversation got started when a picture was shown on screen of Jeremiah and a fan at the combine. In the photo, which Eisen took, Jeremiah was holding a miniature Appalachian State helmet.

Eisen then brought Davis into the conversation. Davis confirmed that he was calling the game that day and added that it was not only the Big Ten Network’s first game, but “how Big Ten Network came on air.”

“I was so excited there was a Big Ten Network — and then instantly wanted it canceled,” Eisen recalled. “I’m like, ‘What is happening?'”

“Thom Brennaman, Charissa Thompson and myself,” Davis noted. “We were there.”

Jeremiah then shifted the focus to the future of Appalachian State’s program.

“We gotta get back on track, guys,” he said. “We gotta get the team back on track this year. We had no Combine guys this year.”

“That helmet, that mini helmet was the only App. State presence? And you?” Eisen asked.

The Mountaineers, now an FBS team in the Sun Belt Conference, struggled to a 5-6 season in 2024. Jeremiah noted the changing face of college football.

“For schools like mine, NIL,” he said. “Man, we get a lot of guys plucked off of our roster.”