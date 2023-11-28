CREDIT: Jamarcus Fitzpatrick

If you’re on the sidelines of a football game either as a player, coach, reporter, or photographer, one thing is for sure: You have to keep your head on a swivel at all times.

This rang true yet again in Saturday’s game between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Near the end of the first half, KATC-TV’s Jamarcus Fitzpatrick found himself very close to the action, as Louisiana tight end Terrance Carter was barreling right towards him on the sideline.

A true pro, Fitzpatrick held his ground and his camera shot, jumping over Carter as the tight end hit the ground near Fitzpatrick, never missing a beat.

“We ain’t missing the shot for nothing,” Fitzpatrick tweeted about the near-collision.

We ain’t missing the shot for nothing ?. @LocalTVSPXPrbs pic.twitter.com/v9p8z0Pnwh — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) November 27, 2023

It’s hard to tell in the first angle of the video, but the second angle shows just how quickly Fitzpatrick got out of the way and how high he was able to jump on short notice. He also received praise from the referee a few feet away, who told Fitzpatrick he “had some bounce” to him, to which the reporter laughed and agreed.

The Ragin’ Cajuns zoomed to a 52-21 win to pick up their sixth victory of the season and qualify for their 10th bowl game in the past 13 seasons. It was their fifth win in the past six seasons against the rival Warhawks

[Jamarcus Fitzpatrick]