Credit: College GameDay

There’s a parody account run by a couple of JMU alums that’s been absolutely torching Oregon in the lead-up to Saturday’s College Football Playoff game, and Rece Davis made sure to spotlight it on College GameDay.

“Have you checked out this X account, James Madison Sports News?” Davis asked. “They’ve embraced the perceived gulf between the two. They’ve studied the tape, and the talent discrepancy is overblown; the Dukes should not overlook these feisty Ducks. Then, they showed a 325-pound lineman catching a pass at the end of practice and saying, ‘No way Oregon has any answer for this.’ Then, they made fun of Oregon because they’ve never won the Boca Raton Bowl, as JMU has.”

Rece Davis acknowledges the best account going on X right now: @JMUSportsNews pic.twitter.com/59ekLr4hQx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

The account — @JMUSportsNews, run by Bennett Conlin and Jack Fitzpatrick — has been running a masterclass in sports trolling. They’ve posted slowed-down Oregon highlight footage to make the Ducks look glacially slow. They’ve reminded everyone that Oregon has never won the Boca Raton Bowl — “often called ‘The Granddaddy of Them All'” — while JMU captured it just last year without their starting quarterback.

Uhhh is this real??? Oregon might be the slowest team we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ogyYSJ8vJ4 — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) December 11, 2025

The “massive talent gap” between JMU and Oregon is overblown. We’ve been grinding tape, and the Ducks are actually a lot better than people are saying. It would not surprise us one bit if Oregon kept it close in the first half. JMU cannot overlook this feisty Oregon bunch. — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) December 9, 2025

Oregon will not have an answer for this. Period. pic.twitter.com/czcEEgUCpR — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) December 12, 2025

It has come to our attention that not only has Oregon never won the Boca Raton Bowl, the Ducks have never even qualified for the prestigious bowl game, which is often called “The Grandaddy of Them All.” JMU won it last year without its starting QB. There are levels to this. — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) December 11, 2025

It’s so clearly not serious that nobody could possibly take offense. Oregon fans have been sending Conlin and Fitzpatrick coffee and beers via their Linktree. The two even appeared on an Oregon podcast to talk about their campaign.

The JMU Sports News account knows JMU is a massive underdog. Conlin and Fitzpatrick aren’t pretending otherwise. They just decided to make the lead-up entertaining instead of treating it like some grave injustice. Oregon fans are in on the joke. Everyone’s having fun with it.

That’s what GameDay should be doing more of.