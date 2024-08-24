Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Rece Davis couldn’t let a chance to make a Deion Sanders joke go to waste.

Airing on College GameDay Saturday, former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel conducted a sit-down interview with current Seminoles QB DJ Uiagalelei. Analyzing one of Uiagalelei’s plays, Manuel declared that it was a type of throw that even legendary defensive backs like Champ Bailey or even Sanders (no mention of Darrelle Revis) couldn’t stop.

That’s high praise.

Sanders has recently reacted to being dissed in the media, barring Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions, so Davis couldn’t resist making a pass at Sanders in response to Manuel.

“Oh no, EJ said it didn’t matter if it was Deion Sanders,” Davis quipped. “He’s not going to be able to ask any more questions… I’m just kidding.”

EJ Manuel watching film with DJ Uiagalelei: ” I don’t care if it’s Deion Sanders… DBs, they can’t cover this stuff.” Rece Davis post-interview: “Oh no. EJ said it didn’t matter if it was Deion Sanders. He’s not going to be able to ask any more questions… I’m just kidding.” pic.twitter.com/mVily3qRPR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Listen, it’s a good joke; it’s a great joke even.

The Denver Post reported Friday that Colorado’s athletic department informed the paper that Sanders and the team will no longer take questions from Keeler, citing “a series of sustained, personal attacks.”

When asked for specifics, a university spokesperson mentioned several terms Keeler had used to describe Sanders, such as “False prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” Bruce Lee of B.S.,” the “Deion Kool-Aid” and “circus.”

The ban is indefinite, but Keeler and other Post staff will still be able to attend Colorado games and events.

Hopefully, Manuel doesn’t suffer the same fate.

But there’s also a difference between hyperbole and name-calling, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have appeared to draw a proverbial line in the sand on what they will and won’t tolerate from reporters. That’s without mentioning the whole fiasco with CBS, which has seemingly been resolved.

Whether you agree with how Sanders and Co. handled Keeler is one thing, but we can all agree that Davis’ quip about the Colorado Buffaloes head coach made for a great laugh.

[College GameDay]