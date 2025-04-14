Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Rece Davis might have been making headlines on Sunday for his decision to remain at the Worldwide Leader for another seven years rather than jump ship to Fox for a pay raise. But one day prior, the College GameDay host was dishing out some hot takes about the upcoming college football season.

Saturday, Davis revealed a fascinating theory about Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, whose quarterback pedigree precedes him. Manning is expected to be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback next season after spending two years sitting behind Quinn Ewers, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’ll be Manning’s first true test as an everyday starter. And Davis thinks his name will make him a common enemy for fans outside of Austin, Texas.

“It’s unfortunate. Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan favorite by those outside of Texas. And (for) others outside of Texas, he’s going to become the ultimate villain, and I don’t just mean Oklahoma people,” Davis said on a recent episode of the College GameDay Podcast.

The ESPN host predicts that the outsized attention Manning will have on him due to his last name will cause people to resent him ultimately.

“Those who are not predisposed to like him, whether they are a Texas fan or they like the Mannings or they like the ManningCast or whatever, or they just feel like it’s too much too soon, they’re going to root against him,” Davis said.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time we see a young athlete with a famous last name receive unfair levels of scrutiny. Look no further than Bronny James’ debut NBA season, or how people dissect Charlie Woods’ golf swing during exhibition tournaments with his father.

When you have a last name like Manning, that type of criticism comes with the territory. To Rece Davis’ point, the better he plays, the more likely his “villain” prediction will come true.

And c’mon. A Manning who plays for Texas? That’d be like if Steph Curry’s kids play for Duke. It’s just too easy.