Credit: College GameDay Podcast

College GameDay host Rece Davis has made it abundantly clear he is not a fan of the College Football Playoff’s potential 24-team expansion.

During the latest episode of the College GameDay Podcast, the longtime ESPN college football voice questioned what the point of expanding from 12 teams to 24 would be, believing the move would devalue the regular season and the Playoff itself.

Davis also pushed back on the notion that an expanded playoff will provide head coaches with more job security. He says that adding teams will devalue the CFP and, therefore, devalue what it means, as a coach, to lead your team there.

“I’m not saying the games themselves, once we get to 24, won’t be entertaining, won’t be good, won’t be worth watching… I’m not saying that. Of course they will,” Davis said. “We could go to 176, and I’d watch. I’m saying the expense is too high for the regular season. It’s not going to do what the coaches and athletics directors want to do long-term. It’s not going to save anybody’s job long term. Sooner or later, making the playoff won’t be enough. You’ll have to win in the playoff. That’s where we are. It’s what we have in pro sports.

“The thing about the regular season… people say ‘things change’. But, there was a time where the four-team Playoff was right. Then it became dated, and now we’re at 12. Right now, I just don’t see it’s worth devaluing the best regular season in sports. Only the truly, deeply meaningful regular season in sport. You might argue the NFL, but they’ve got nearly 50% of their field making it into the playoffs. Most of those teams are also evenly matched, and that’s not the case in college football.”

Davis’s comments are a continuation of what he said on a recent appearance on The Next Round podcast.

“I think 24 is preposterous and 16 is bordering on it,” Davis said on the show. “I wish they would do— leave it at 12 and do an extra round of games on campus.

Right now, it sounds like the only thing standing in the way of a 24-team expansion is the SEC, but you never know where the winds will blow before we get to an official vote. While it has some supporters in the college football media, an overwhelming number of media members appear to be against it and its impact on the sport.