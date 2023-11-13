Oklahoma fans cheer as Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops (12) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

For what I believe is the first time, we’re asking you to rate the top college football announcers over the 2023 season.

We’ve done this with MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, and March Madness, and now, we’re taking it to college football.

But first, I’ll get this out of the way: every college football broadcast team is not included in these polls. If we included all of them, you would have a dizzying amount of teams to grade. To that end, we cut out some teams calling lower-profile games each week to give us a nice round total of twenty teams for you to vote on.

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t difficult to figure out. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

Each broadcaster will only be included once if you’re curious about why a team might be missing.

Voting will be open until Friday, November 17 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the final rankings will be posted on Monday, November 27.

Happy voting!