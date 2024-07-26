Credit: Fox News

Rachel DeMita added to her growing presence in the sports world with an announcement Thursday. The popular influencer revealed she’d join Duke Football as a gameday host.

DeMita announced the exciting news on her new role on her personal Instagram page.

“Oh hey Duke Football!!! Excited to join the team!!” DeMita exclaimed.

DeMita has increased her presence in the sports media world in 2024. Having been a host for 2K Sports previously and a well-known social media presence with over 1 million followers, DeMita joined BIG3 basketball as a sideline reporter as well.

Duke Football announced that DeMita will appear on the video board and be the team’s gameday host on social media platforms.

“DeMita’s energy and vast knowledge of sports will enhance the Duke gameday experience for fans both in attendance at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium and at home,” Duke wrote in a release. The release noted her previous stops as well, recognizing the BIG3 roles on CBS and X, NBA 2K, DraftKings TV, the NCAA Men’s Final Four, and more.

With this increasing presence, Rachel DeMita could be a reporter to watch for in the future. She’s strong-armed some exciting roles for herself, and if she keeps succeeding, more might come her way.

[Go Duke]