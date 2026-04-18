Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we bid farewell to the Bahamas, Detroit, and LA bowls, we welcome back the Poinsettia Bowl and say hello to the historic Puerto Rico Bowl.

That’s per Brett McMurphy at On3, who says San Diego’s Poinsettia Bowl, last played in 2016, could feature the champions of the Mountain West and the newly formed Pac-12.

Originally played from 1952 to 1955 between military services teams, the Poinsettia Bowl was restarted in 2005 and played at San Diego Stadium (previously Qualcomm Stadium). The most memorable game might have been the 2008 edition, a showdown between No. 11 TCU and No. 9 Boise State, which saw the Horned Frogs overcome a 13–0 deficit to win 17-16 over the previously unbeaten Broncos.

The Puerto Rico Bowl will mark the first American college football game played on the island and U.S. territory. The site of the game has been finalized, per McMurphy. This game is also different from the HBCU Puerto Rico Bowl, which was scheduled last year between Kentucky State and Franklin Pierce but was canceled due to poor field conditions.

The XBox Bowl in Frisco, Texas, which replaced the Bahamas Bowl last year, will also return, meaning 82 teams will be needed to fill the 41 bowl spots, including those in the 12-team College Football Playoff.