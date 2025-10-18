Photo Credit: CBS Sports Network

Viral sensation “Pudge the cat” visited the CBS Sports Network booth during Saturday’s MAC college football game between Central Michigan and Bowling Green at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Pudge, the unofficial Bowling Green team “mas-cat,” has been one of college football’s breakout stars this season, and ESPN’s College GameDay ran a feature about him last week.

On Saturday, Pudge joined announcers Dave Ryan and Adam Breneman in the CBS Sports Network broadcast booth after the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the broadcast showed Pudge’s visit, and Breneman didn’t seem very comfortable with Pudge’s presence, as Ryan made sure to note.

Unofficial Bowling Green team mas-cat “Pudge the Cat” joins the CBS Sports Network booth. 🏈😼📺🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/KyjMJxOSGg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2025

“Adam, you look a little uncomfortable,” Ryan said. “The mas-cat was here. I love cats. It was cool to hold Pudge, who’s got Facebook, Instagram, TikTok; he’s everywhere.”

“The pet of long snapper George Carlson,” Ryan continued. “Locker room cat/emotional support animal. He came in after a player had been lost for the year with a knee injury for emotional support. And it just went viral after (Bowling Green wide receiver) Finn Hogan put on his social media channels.”