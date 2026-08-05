Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Protect College Sports Act of 2026 has been covered primarily through the lens of introducing reform and guardrails into the current landscape of college athletics. The legislation, which has bipartisan support and has been approved by the “Power 2” of the Big Ten and SEC, proposes ideas such as limits on coaching moves, multi-transfer eligibility, and the protection of athletes’ rights.

The Act also addresses sports broadcasting by working to maintain antitrust protection for collective college sports broadcast negotiations and “market-level” broadcast access for college football and basketball games, as well as legislation focused squarely on HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities), per HBCU Gameday.

Title III is the IGNITE HBCUs Sports and Media Act and is aimed at creating competitive grants for long-term improvements to broadband, information technology, and media infrastructure at eligible Black colleges.

The grants could be used to support journalism programs that provide hands-on training for students, or to upgrade equipment to aid in the production, transmission, and distribution of live coverage of college athletic events. The grant period would last between two and five years, with eligible institutions able to apply for and receive multiple grants through a process requiring schools to describe and explain their planned projects and the impact said projects would have on long-term institutional goals.

For a large swath of HBCUs, these grants could address competitive disadvantages stemming from a lack of production infrastructure as athletic conferences lean further into requiring institutions to produce their own games for streaming platforms.

IGNITE could have major implications for the MEAC and SWAC, which have long-term ESPN media rights deals, as well as the CIAA and SIAC, which are exploring the next steps of their media rights journeys following the expiration of their HBCU GO agreements.

The Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Protect College Sports Act of 2026 by a 19-9 vote on June 18, and the bill’s 171-page text has been finalized. However, U.S. senators must now review it and hold a floor vote ahead of the month-long Congressional recess in August set to commence Friday for it to be implemented ahead of the upcoming college football season.