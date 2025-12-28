Photo Credit: ESPN on ABC

While the BYU Cougars were disappointed to be left out of the College Football Playoff, they were at least able to have a lot of fun in a thrilling 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in what was maybe the wackiest edition yet of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And the ESPN on ABC broadcast did a great job of capturing the chaos on Saturday.

Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones and color commentator Roddy Jones were on the broadcast call for ABC. Jones even had a Pop-Tarts pocket square.

And Roddy Jones emerged from the halftime break with a bite taken out of his Pop-Tarts pocket square.

At the beginning of the second half, Roddy Jones has a bite taken out of his pop tart pocket square. @awfulannouncing #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/ovrLQuxq8y — Brian Pate (@djbrianpate) December 27, 2025

As BYU came up just short of a touchdown at the goal line, Roddy Jones said, “He’s short by about the length of a Pop-Tart!”

“This is shenanigans,” Roddy Jones said as the ABC broadcast showed off some of the Pop-Tarts festivities.

“I don’t know what to say about this,” Mark Jones added.

“I don’t even know what this is, but there will be more Pop-Tarts shenanigans and more football!” Roddy Jones said as the third quarter ended.

“Three Pop-Tarts are gonna be sacrificed today, people!” Roddy Jones said. “In the people’s national championship.”

The Pop-Tarts mascots at the Pop-Tarts Bowl are true chaos agents. “Three Pop-Tarts are gonna be sacrificed today, people!” pic.twitter.com/REhOWNXGyB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2025

Well, one Pop-Tart wanted no part of the postgame sacrifice. Slammin’ Strawberry opted out of being one of the “Edible Mascots” in the BYU postgame celebration and ran off the toaster stage.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl postgame featured Slammin’ Strawberry opting out of the sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/0FBRPBzvfm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2025

The Cookies and Cream and Cherry Pop-Tarts, on the other hand, were consumed by BYU.