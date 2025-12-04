Screengrab via NFL YouTube

It seems like the College Football Playoff committee comes under fire for loopholes in their logic and weekly rankings explanations, but it’s reaching never-before seen levels of anger and angst in 2025. And you can include Bruce Feldman in that category.

Feldman has been one of the preeminent voices in college football for years, first for ESPN where he had to navigate the Craig James saga, and now with Fox Sports and The Athletic. His writing and reported has made him one of the most respected figures covering the sport on a national level.

But after another distressing performance from new College Football Playoff committee chairman Hunter Yurachek in trying to explain the ins and outs of their rankings after the final week of the regular season, Feldman had seen enough.

He let it rip with some brutally honest thoughts in a reply tweet to ESPN’s Kevin Clark, who had commented with a meme about Yurachek’s painful explanation for why Miami was not ranked above Notre Dame in spite of them having the same record and beating the Fighting Irish earlier this season.

“This is all so f—ing stupid,” Feldman wrote. “They just keep making it up as they go along. It’s like the CFP committee is going out of its way to show that the sport is run by morons.”

What may be even better than the initial post is that many of Feldman’s colleagues in the national college football media gave their own meme reactions to either express their support or their amazement that one of the best reporters in the game would come out full throttle against the committee.

The committee’s explanations have left a lot to be desired week after week, year after year, ever since the weekly rankings began. From the first year of the four team playoff when Ohio State jumped TCU and Baylor after all the games had been played to Florida State being punished for their quarterback being injured. Now we still have no idea what may happen with Ole Miss now that Lane Kiffin is on his way to LSU.

Bruce Feldman isn’t wrong here. But it is a surprise to see someone so well-established come out so forcefully against this ultimately meaningless exercise. The weekly rankings show should be shelved until the final votes are cast at the end of the season and everyone knows it. But it continues to exist because for some reason ESPN and the playoff folks think it helps feed the content machine.