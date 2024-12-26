Pitt's Kyle Louis after a blocked XP return for two points in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toledo in Detroit. (Awful Announcing on X.) Pitt’s Kyle Louis after a blocked XP return for two points in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toledo in Detroit on Dec. 26, 2024. (Awful Announcing on X.)
It’s always interesting when a football game produces an odd score. And it’s even better when it gets there in a very strange way. A 6-2 score could be two field goals versus a safety, or a touchdown and missed conversion versus a safety. But in the case of the GameAbove Sports Bowl (in Detroit, previously the Quick Lane Bowl) between the Pitt Panthers and the Toledo Rockets Thursday, that came from a touchdown followed by a blocked extra point returned the length of the field for two points:

That was an incredible play by Pitt’s Kyle Louis to first break through and block that kick, then recover it and take it the length of the field for two. And it led to this odd score, and to a lot of comments on that, both from people who missed the play initially and those who had jokes referencing other sports:

And this was only part of the strange scoring on the day:

A great part of college football is its ability to produce rare moments. And we certainly see that in bowl season in particular. The GameAbove Sports Bowl (sponsored by a company that both invests in sports products and produces their own sports multimedia content) definitely exemplified that Thursday, especially with this blocked extra point return.

