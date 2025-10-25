Credit: ASUburnerbros

The Arizona State Sun Devils stunned the then-No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders last weekend, and fans stormed the field to celebrate. In the midst of that celebration, a photographer says he was physically accosted by Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey after taking his photo.

A video of the incident was posted on X on Monday by @asuburnerbros. It shows Bailey approaching photographer Mark Rebilas from behind, getting in his face, and saying something. Several staffers immediately approach Bailey and attempt to restrain him or pull him away from Rebilas. Despite that, it appears that Bailey grabs onto Rebilas as several more bystanders attempt to separate them.

Several photos of Bailey, taken by Rebilas, were made available through photo service Imagn and appear to show the Texas Tech player becoming aware of the photographer and reacting to him.

Rebilas posted a series of photos from the game on Monday and also referenced the incident, saying he had filed a police report. The last photo in the carousel is a close-up of Bailey’s face, presumably one of the offending photos that led to the fracas.

“After ASU won the game, the fans would rush the field to celebrate,” wrote Rebilas. “Unfortunately, I don’t have any cool photos from this because I was busy filing a police report after the star player on the losing team took issue with me doing my job and thought he needed to put his hands on me. Got a little scary as multiple players joined in with their teammate but thankfully the ASU chief of police saw it happen and helped get the players away from me. Good times!”

Another Arizona-based photographer, Mike Olbinski, commented on an Instagram post from College Football U that referenced the incident. He provided further alleged context of what happened.

“From the photographer who is my good friend and has shot like 12 Super Bowls and is a seasoned pro,” wrote Olbinski. “‘I was shooting all the Texas Tech players walking off the field with a 100-300mm lens and one player didn’t like it and walked over to me and got in my face asking why I was taking his picture. I replied, ‘Because you’re the star player’ and walked away. Then he came back for me yelling ‘Don’t take my f***ing picture.'”

Awful Announcing has reached out to Rebilas for further comments. It does not appear that Texas Tech, Bailey, or the Big 12 have made any public comments about the incident.

According to his website, Rebilas is a professional sports photographer based in Phoenix, and his images have appeared in Sports Illustrated, ESPN the Magazine, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, and elsewhere.

Bailey, who played Saturday in Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma State, is considered a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.