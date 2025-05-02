Credit: CBS

There is history between legendary NFL writer Peter King and Bill Belichick. And while King has always been diplomatic about his relationship with the six-time Super Bowl winner, he did not hold back about the disastrous CBS Sunday Morning interview that has taken the world by storm.

King and Belichick have not spoken in decades after the former Sports Illustrated writer’s coverage of SpyGate many years ago. But the scribe has always kept it professional in terms of his thoughts on the former Patriots coach and current head coach at the University of North Carolina in spite of any access being shut off.

Maybe it’s that distance from Belichick and from his writing career after retirement that is allowing Peter King some more freedom to speak honestly and openly about what is currently happening with his career as questions loom over his UNC tenure and his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

King appeared on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch and was asked by the veteran sports media reporter about Bill Belichick’s appearance on CBS Sunday Morning and the interview that has taken on a life of its own. And he called the interview with Belichick being interrupted by Hudson “totally embarrassing”

“This is a guy who owned every room he ever walked into and now he’s got a 24-year-old muse telling him what to do or trying to control situations that quite frankly she has nothing to do with or should have nothing to do with. Bill’s got to get a hold of himself here. He’s got to get a hold of this situation. This is embarrassing. It’s totally embarrassing for a guy who’s as great at his job as he is…” King said.

Both Bill Belichick and CBS have given their sides of the story following the aftermath of the interview. The end result is that it’s created a whole new media storm wondering just how much power and influence Jordon Hudson has over the coach and what exactly the boundaries are for their personal and professional relationship.

Bill Belichick, second in all-time NFL wins and a six-time Super Bowl champion, talks with “CBS Mornings” Tony Dokoupil about his father’s advice, Tom Brady, and his new book, “The Art of Winning.” https://t.co/SsQxUwmape pic.twitter.com/kSAt2pLKcq — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

Speaking of being a professional, King was also amazed that Belichick would appear on national television to promote a book wearing a worn out Navy sweatshirt with a hole in it. He also said that the entire production created a horrible look for Belichick and likely didn’t do any favors when it came to selling his book.

“Bill Belichick, to promote a book, goes on Sunday morning television for however long it was, say 10 minutes, goes on Sunday morning television with a sweatshirt on with a hole in it,” King remarked. “Look at the video of it. He’s got a Navy sweatshirt on that has a hole in it… why does TMZ have him walking out of the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York in a perfectly tailored blue suit. Why? Where is he going? Why is he on a national TV show looking like he’s going to a press conference in Foxboro on no sleep and then he walks out of a hotel going wherever he’s going… that was a terrible look in the first place.”

“Anyone who watched that piece, anyone, look I’m just saying for me, if I’m watching that I’m not buying this idiot’s book. Why would I buy this guy? I hate this guy. That is going to be the impression I get.”

Things are so weird surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson that he has friends in the media like Charles Barkley talking about how they are actually concerned for his well-being. Peter King might not be a friend of Belichick, but for him to be this strong in his criticism tells you what a circus this has become.