Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Peter Burns really doesn’t like the Big Ten.

Not exactly a shocker. He’s an SEC Network host, after all, and one of the conference’s loudest cheerleaders. Burns has been relentless about pushing the narrative that the SEC remains the undisputed gold standard in college football, even when the results haven’t quite backed that up lately.

He’s insisted repeatedly that the Big Ten hasn’t surpassed the SEC, and, yes, he’s gone so far as to call the Big Ten a “Ponzi scheme.”

But what’s interesting is how he got there. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently highlighted that no league owns the media spotlight quite like the SEC does. At the spring meetings, the SEC staged a full week of media events, while the Big Ten barely made a blip at its own gathering last week. Rittenberg called it a savvy move by the SEC, especially after a season where the league was objectively a bit down.

Worth saying: No league dominates the media discussion like the SEC. A whole week of media at the spring meetings, while Big Ten did none at its meetings last week. Smart on the SEC’s part, especially coming off of a season where the league was objectively a bit down. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 29, 2025

On top of that, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti just isn’t as aggressive in courting the media as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The SEC knows how to make headlines, and Burns seems to understand that game, too.

“The Big 10 is quiet because they understand over half of their league is hot garbage and only prop up the small amount of true quality contenders they have,” Burns wrote.

When Ohio State won the national championship, following Michigan’s title the year before, it marked the first time since 1942 that Big Ten teams had won back-to-back titles. After years of SEC dominance, the narrative around college football is shifting in this era of NIL and player empowerment (and movement).

Burns at the time called the love affair with the Big Ten “nonsense,” chalking up Michigan and Ohio State’s wins as “nice outliers.”

And maybe they are. So what keeps the Big Ten’s reputation afloat if it’s not media coverage?

“They run a highly successful CFB Ponzi scheme,” he added.

The Big 10 is quiet because they understand over half of their league is hot garbage and only prop up the small amount of true quality contenders they have. They run a highly successful CFB Ponzi scheme. https://t.co/sNk1LcKjMa — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) May 29, 2025

Come again?

You don’t hear anyone calling the Big Ten a “Ponzi scheme” every day. It’s definitely an interesting take, if a bit over the top.

Sure, facts can be twisted to fit any narrative. But there’s no denying what actually happened on the field this past season and the year prior. It doesn’t erase the SEC’s dominance in years past, nor does it mean that dominance can’t return. But right now, the Big Ten is enjoying its moment in the sun.

And no matter how loudly Peter Burns and others claim the SEC is — and always will be — number one, the Big Ten isn’t some kind of scam where success is just an illusion built on quick payoffs to early believers.