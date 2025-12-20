Photo Credit: ESPN

The college football transfer portal era is already like the wild west, and the upcoming cycle appears to be taking things to another level.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported Friday night on College GameDay that the “tip-top of this quarterback market, financially, could reach $5 million for one season.”

“This market looks robust already, guys,” Thamel told the College GameDay crew in Norman, OK, ahead of the Alabama-Oklahoma College Football Playoff game. “You’ve got Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby at [the top of the market], Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola, TCU’s Josh Hoover went in yesterday, you have Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, Florida’s DJ Lagway.”

“I made some calls today, guys,” Thamel said. “Sources told me the tip-top of this quarterback market, financially, could reach $5 million for one season. Look, it’s supply and demand. You have all those guys. Sorsby’s been linked early to Texas Tech. Dylan Raiola, there’s some smoke to Louisville, although maybe a [College Football Playoff] team jumps in late there. There have been early links between Indiana and Hoover, assuming that [Fernando Mendoza] goes pro.”

“But look, this is what’s going to drive the market,” Thamel continued. “Oregon may lose Dante Moore. Miami will be in the quarterback market again. So will LSU. So, when you really take a look at what could drive this quarterback market, it’s going to be the most expensive in the history of college football.”

Thamel also noted that seven of the last nine Heisman Trophy winners have come from the transfer portal. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferred from California before winning the Heisman and leading the Hoosiers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff this season.

So, the dollar numbers this offseason in the transfer portal will turn heads. At the same time, it provides more incentive for some quarterbacks who aren’t viewed as quite ready for the NFL to consider staying in school and developing their game more.

The college football transfer portal opens Jan. 2 and continues until Jan. 16.