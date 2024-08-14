image via Peacock

On Wednesday, Peacock unveiled a trailer and announced the air dates for Here Come the Irish, its new Notre Dame football docuseries.

Here’s the trailer.

Per the release, the series “documents life on and off the field of the legendary University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program.”

Here’s a slightly longer description of Here Come the Irish, which will include interviews with Marcus Freeman, Lou Holtz, Riley Leonard, and Benjamin Morrison, among others.

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

The schedule for the series is somewhat weird, and you won’t be able to binge the whole thing at once until January. The first two episodes premiere on Thursday, August 29 on Peacock. There’s then a three-plus month gap until episodes three and four premiere on Thursday, December 5. Episodes five and six will drop before Christmas on Thursday, December 19, and the final episode debuts a month later on Thursday, January 16.

Thursday, August 29: episodes one and two

Thursday, December 5: episodes three and four

Thursday, December 19: episodes five and six

Thursday, January 16: episode seven

Given that the series will likely be covering Notre Dame’s 2024 season (given the comparison to Hard Knocks last year), premiering most of the episodes later in the year is a sensible decision. It does seem a bit cold to give fans a taste with two episodes in August leading into the season, and then shutting everyone out until the regular season is over. It’s also not in line with the way many other in-season sports docuseries are released. Hard Knocks, for instance, drops episodes weekly, covering the prior week. Prime Video’s All or Nothing, among other series, would release the full run in the months after the season ended.

Peacock is taking a vastly different approach with Here Come the Irish, dropping two episodes before the season and the rest over the course of several weeks after the end of the regular season. If that tweak works out well, maybe other companies will take note of the scheduling and implement their own twist on it going forward.

[Peacock]