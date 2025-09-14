Credit: ESPN

RIP Paul Finebaum’s love of Arch Manning (2025-2025).

The Texas Longhorns quarterback hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory through three games this season, completing just 55.3% of his passes to go with six touchdowns and three interceptions. For someone with Heisman hopes entering the year, Manning has fallen well short of expectations so far.

Manning’s lackluster performances have one of his biggest evangelists in the media officially hopping off the bandwagon. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, perhaps the most vocal supporter of Manning prior to the start of the season, appeared on SportsCenter Sunday morning to break the news.

When asked if he’s still a Manning believer, Finebaum said the following:

“Listen, I’m not bright but I’m not the stupidest person on the face of the earth. I’m out, okay? Count me out. I gave it a shot, he blew up. I like Arch. He’s going to be a great player some day, maybe some year, but not this year! It’s over. Come on. You can’t look at three weeks and find a way to the front row in New York (for the Heisman ceremony). So, nice knowing you Arch! See you soon.”

It’s a stark departure from what Finebaum was saying prior to the season, when he suggested that Manning was going to be the best college quarterback since Tim Tebow … while on a show with Tim Tebow.

Credit to Finebaum, he’s been quick to eat crow on this particular prediction, backing off his high praise of Manning last week. Still, Finebaum is leaving the door open for Manning to become a top-level quarterback, just not this year it seems.