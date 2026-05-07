Battlelines have been drawn for several weeks now over the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams.
While some have argued that it’s a decision out of step with what makes college football great, others see it as a fantastic solution to some of the sport’s glaring problems.
You can put ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum in the former camp.
“24 teams is UTTERLY RIDICULOUS.”@finebaum weighs in on college football playoff expansion pic.twitter.com/L7nOOjhraI
— David Cone (@davidadamcone) May 6, 2026
“First of all, at the risk of upsetting all the people at the AFCA, when did they get a vote in any of this?” Finebaum said on Wednesday’s Crain & Cone On3 show. “I mean, they’re a nice organization, they have a good convention every year … but I don’t really care what their opinion is about (Playoff expansion).
“This really comes down to two people, and that’s the (commissioners of the) Big Ten and the SEC, and the problem right now is they can’t get along,” Finebaum added. “Because Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC, was willing to go to 16 but isn’t willing to go to 24. And you can criticize some of his rationale. The conference championship games are over; I don’t really think that’s a debate any longer. It’s just a matter of unwinding them, because the SEC has a very profitable deal worth about $100 million, and they have contracts.”
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.