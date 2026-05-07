Credit: Crain & Cone

Battlelines have been drawn for several weeks now over the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams.

While some have argued that it’s a decision out of step with what makes college football great, others see it as a fantastic solution to some of the sport’s glaring problems.

You can put ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum in the former camp.

“24 teams is UTTERLY RIDICULOUS.”@finebaum weighs in on college football playoff expansion pic.twitter.com/L7nOOjhraI — David Cone (@davidadamcone) May 6, 2026

“First of all, at the risk of upsetting all the people at the AFCA, when did they get a vote in any of this?” Finebaum said on Wednesday’s Crain & Cone On3 show. “I mean, they’re a nice organization, they have a good convention every year … but I don’t really care what their opinion is about (Playoff expansion).