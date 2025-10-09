Edit via Liam McGuire

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Bill Belichick may be negotiating a potential buyout with North Carolina, bringing an end to one of the most bizarre coaching stints in the history of the sport.

Belichick has failed to impress in his transition from the pros to college and now reporting is beginning to trickle out over just how chaotic and strange things have been at North Carolina. Of course, things have been chaotic and strange ever since Belichick was named head coach with new girlfriend Jordon Hudson and GM Michael Lombardi along for the ride. But as the season started, things have gone from bad to worse with UNC getting blown out by all of their power five opposition.

Paul Finebaum has had to deal with his own chaos this week after reports about a ban from ESPN amidst his declared interest in an Alabama Senate run. But aside from his own political ambitions, he’s still an authority on all things college football. And on Wednesday’s show he let it rip on Bill Belichick and how bad the situation at North Carolina has become. And with reports that he is negotiating a buyout, Finebaum told him to take the next plane out of town.

“It was reported that during his bye week, he took the week off and went on a vacation with Jordon Hudson,” Finebaum said.. “By the way, I’m not against anyone having a vacation, but I have never heard of a college football coach taking more than maybe a day off, and I don’t think I’ve ever even heard of that. Spurrier used to get criticized for playing golf on the Friday of the bye week. We heard Brian Kelly talking about yesterday how on Saturday when there was no game he went shopping with his wife. That’s as far as it goes. But to take the whole week off? Now I realize there’s never been a 73-year-old coach who had a 24-year-old girlfriend. I don’t really think that should be a factor here, if I could offer my opinion.”

But while comments questioning Belichick and his vacation habits were the starter, Finebaum delivered the killer blow, basically pleading with the North Carolina coach to step down now to avoid further humiliation. He also added that he is approaching consideration for being “the worst college football coach ever.”

“It feels like the end is near for Bill Belichick, and by the way, I would suggest to Bill, he would be smart to quit now before his legacy gets worse and he becomes even more humiliated than he already is. He’s on track to already become the worst college football coach ever. That’s pretty bad when you are considered the greatest NFL coach as well,” he added.

Now that the floodgates are opening when it comes to the reporting coming out of Chapel Hill, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina comes to an end. It’s a sad chapter at the end of what was one of the greatest coaching careers in the history of football. At least for Belichick, there won’t be a film that documents the downfall.